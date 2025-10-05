HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,259 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,811,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,643,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,414,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,479,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 192,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $19.44 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.15%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.