HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in STERIS plc $STE

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $242.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.29. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.01.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 83.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

