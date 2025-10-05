HB Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

