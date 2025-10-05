HB Wealth Management LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $27.82 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

GEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

