HB Wealth Management LLC Has $590,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after buying an additional 341,981 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,209,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $92.79.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.