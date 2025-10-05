HB Wealth Management LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF $AVSD

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVSD. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,577,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,138,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 225.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVSD opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $72.74.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

