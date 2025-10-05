HB Wealth Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Shares of LNG opened at $232.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.62 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.51 and its 200-day moving average is $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

