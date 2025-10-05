HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

