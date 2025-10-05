HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $70,065,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $49,221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1,883.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 787,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,028,000 after acquiring an additional 747,576 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 33.0% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 841,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,840,000 after acquiring an additional 208,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 155.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $154.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on Ciena in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,965.34. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,914.88. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,724 shares of company stock worth $5,336,431. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

