HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,348,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after acquiring an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,085,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,344,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 85,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,377,000 after acquiring an additional 60,337 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $426.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $397.12 and a 52-week high of $500.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.04.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

