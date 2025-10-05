HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $137.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.15.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

