HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,033 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,033 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

CIBR stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $77.47.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

