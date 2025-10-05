HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after buying an additional 312,415 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in F5 by 110.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,242,000 after purchasing an additional 294,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 659.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 316,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 37.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $216,757,000 after acquiring an additional 226,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,920,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $324.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.35. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.24 and a twelve month high of $337.39.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,101.27. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,945 shares of company stock worth $3,796,542 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

