HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2,026.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.68 and a beta of 0.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGYS

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.