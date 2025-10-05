HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. HSBC downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Labcorp in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock worth $4,074,692 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Labcorp Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE LH opened at $276.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $289.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.54.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.