HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,749 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 7.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 4.2% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 15.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 239.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

