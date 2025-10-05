HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after acquiring an additional 281,773 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 103,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Melius assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.