HC Wainwright Comments on AxoGen’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AxoGen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AxoGen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXGN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 483,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 348,950 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 85.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,433,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 659,149 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

