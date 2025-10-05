Head-To-Head Survey: Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Banzai International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $530.10 million 3.20 $37.79 million $0.34 30.00 Banzai International $4.53 million 2.33 -$31.51 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International.

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integral Ad Science and Banzai International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 14 1 0 2.07 Banzai International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 25.57%. Banzai International has a consensus price target of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,424.59%. Given Banzai International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Banzai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 9.79% 5.00% 4.46% Banzai International -307.55% N/A -77.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Banzai International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Banzai International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

