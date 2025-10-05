Head-To-Head Survey: Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) & Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Volatility & Risk

Loncor Gold has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Gold and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Gold N/A -19.72% -17.23% Jaguar Mining -17.87% 1.41% 1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loncor Gold and Jaguar Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$4.16 million ($0.02) -43.95 Jaguar Mining $158.63 million 2.17 -$1.29 million ($0.32) -13.54

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Loncor Gold. Loncor Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Loncor Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. It also owns the Paciência Gold Mine complex. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

