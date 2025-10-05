Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Roth Capital

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.42% from the company’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $11.89 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $163,388.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,428. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,032,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,892,000 after buying an additional 2,029,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,827,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after buying an additional 2,306,239 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,118,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,509,000 after buying an additional 2,574,855 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,052,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,144,000 after buying an additional 4,928,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

