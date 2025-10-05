Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.08 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.737 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,597,586.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 71.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,096,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after buying an additional 1,006,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile



Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

