Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOMB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Home BancShares Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. Home BancShares has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home BancShares news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home BancShares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home BancShares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,404,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,594,000 after purchasing an additional 196,563 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 14.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,876,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,772,000 after buying an additional 626,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,151,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,545,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

