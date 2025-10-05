Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

NYSE HLI opened at $201.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $605.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total transaction of $1,380,930.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,723,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $81,420,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 546,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,085 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $46,236,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,946.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

