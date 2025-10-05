Iain Cummings Buys 47 Shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Cummings purchased 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,810 per share, for a total transaction of £850.70.

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,838 on Friday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,374 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,850.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,719.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,109.98, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 75.60 EPS for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAT. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,095.67.

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

