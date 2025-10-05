IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Trading Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $37.89. 45,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 170,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Specifically, insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 1,001 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $39,619.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,299.32. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 697 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $27,587.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,575.28. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have commented on IBEX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IBEX from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IBEX in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 49,167 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 51,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

