Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,248,000 after acquiring an additional 119,786 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 177,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $309.11 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $225.37 and a 12-month high of $353.50. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.76.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Insulet from $353.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.83.

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

