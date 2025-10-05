IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 425 to GBX 450 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

IHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 380 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IntegraFin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 430.

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 352.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 345.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,414.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Euan Marshall bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 368 per share, for a total transaction of £14,720. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,652. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

