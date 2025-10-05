Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 199,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,093.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 34,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $70.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

