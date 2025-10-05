Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBKR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $71.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This represents a 29.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $521,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

