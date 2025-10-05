Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB Stake Raised by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWB. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45.

