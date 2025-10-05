Invesco LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $710.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $753.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total value of $384,838.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,428. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

