Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc $IVR Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 419.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 59.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVR opened at $7.79 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $516.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 30.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 340.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

