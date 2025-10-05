Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $29.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.6667.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.6%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 129.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

