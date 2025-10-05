iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Short Interest Update

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,500 shares, a growth of 214.9% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 613,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

