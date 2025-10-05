iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $672.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $675.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.04. The company has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

