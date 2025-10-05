iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Stock Position Lowered by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $54.39.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

