iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11,438.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

IJS opened at $112.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

