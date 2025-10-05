iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 112,280.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,413.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of IHF opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

