Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)'s share price dropped 5.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $206.75 and last traded at $204.53. Approximately 690,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,439,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.69.

Specifically, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total value of $4,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,380,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,520,019.60. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,514,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,913,046.80. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Jabil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.60 and its 200-day moving average is $187.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Jabil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jabil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Jabil by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,338 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

