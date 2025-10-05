Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 951,066 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 16.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,062 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth $14,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,838,000 after purchasing an additional 728,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth $7,421,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth $5,078,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Insider Activity

In other Western Union news, CFO Matthew Cagwin acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Mcgranahan acquired 176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,431.25. This represents a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WU opened at $8.05 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.