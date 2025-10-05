Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,247 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Allegion Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $177.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.83. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $180.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

