Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,187.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,458,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,970,000 after buying an additional 271,531 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $149.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

