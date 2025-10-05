Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $ISCF

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,385.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $502.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

