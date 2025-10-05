Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.84.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

