Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 334.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 197,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 37.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.4%

DD stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

