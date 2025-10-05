Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 70,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $86.22 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.