Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $63.36 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

