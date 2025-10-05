Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.93 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1,822.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,894 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $4,770,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP opened at $234.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

