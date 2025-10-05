Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 96,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 65,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.